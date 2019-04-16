Victoria’s Secret toxic body image

Victoria Secret has been ‘the’ brand for underwear and lingerie for around 40 years ever since it’s opening in the late 1970s.

Every company of course has its competition, but the competition shows how Victoria’s Secret only caters to one figure. The biggest size is extra large which is the equivalent to a size 16.

The brand believes that a size two is plus size compared to the usual ‘model thin’, when in reality — and common knowledge — plus size is actually size 16 and up.

“That’s extra small, it’s not even a healthy size that most people can have. It’s unrealistic,” said Delta student Eveline Cruz.

Although they sell this size in the store, there has never been a size 16 model to walk the runway, and that’s where much criticism of the brand comes from. Recently the company is under fire for the attempting what they call diversity, which to the brand is a ginger with wider hips. If the company wanted variety, they would listen to the ideas being put out there.

“That’s ridiculous that’s why I stopped shopping there because I heard about the company scandal,” said Delta student Crystal Cruz. It’s not a new trend for the company either, Victoria Secret representatives have been very transparent with their views progressing as a company.

Last year, it was asked why there isn’t opportunity for transgender models, the answer by the CEO was upsetting to all. His answer was that it’s “a 42-minute fantasy show”, that’s telling consumers that the brand doesn’t cater to women of a bigger size nor are they ready to progress to include transgender models.

Statements like this are what the younger generation hears every day. Now, when that same generation wants to shop, they can’t because the company they want shop at doesn’t cater to their figure or they feel like they are treated unequally. There are other stores that can cater to different sizes but those other stores cater to all sizes just not size 00- 16.

“I think that’s crazy backwards in a way and is dehumanizing for people who have a different body type,” said Delta student Eryn Reed. “Having plus size models and bigger underwear sizes would help.

Representation matters because many would want to purchase from a brand that makes them feel comfortable and included.