Baseball opened final home stand of the regular season with a win over Modesto

On April 23, Delta Mustangs faced off against Modesto Junior College, beating the Pirates 7-1.

The Mustangs dominated from the start with both Vinny Bologna and Anthony Lucchetti both driving in runs with singles in the bottom of the first inning giving the Mustangs a two-run lead.

The domination would continue into the bottom of the third as Lucchetti hit a home run that sent the ball flying over the right field wall pushing the lead to 4-0.

Lucchetti kept it up as he brought in another run with a single in the seventh inning, going on to finish the game 3 for 5 with three runs batted in.

“I feel confident,” said Head Coach Reed Peters on if the Mustangs can maintain this productivity into the playoffs. “When you get production out of the bottom of the order it makes the top that more potent.”

Kevin Kyle would only give up one run and four hits in the seven innings he pitched. Tyler Condie would close the game with two perfect innings of relief while striking out two.