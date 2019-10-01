The beginning of the school year brings a lot of new expenses for students.

Fortunately, there are a number of places that offer student discounts, and all you’ll need is your school ID card to save some money.

You can even use your school ID to score a free lunch at school every Tuesday!

The ASDC office at Shima 101 offers a free lunch through the Food 4 Thought program every Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A typical lunch includes:

One uncrustable sandwich, apple slices and a bottle of water

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, granola bar and a bottle of water

Campbell’s soup, crackers and a bottle of water

Lunchable, fruit snacks and a bottle of water

Lunch supplies are limited, so be sure to get there early.

The Mustang Pass is Delta College’s official student ID. card.

If you paid your $10 Student Activity Fee at registration, you can take a print-out of your class schedule and payment to the ASDC office at Shima 101F. (Or, you can just show them this information from your smart phone.)

If you opted-out of paying the Student Activity Fee at registration, then visit the Cashier’s Office on the first floor of the Horton building to pay your $10 Mustang Pass fee. Then present your receipt at the ASDC office at Shima 101F to get your Mustang Pass.

Some local business also offer discounts with student IDs. A full list of local businesses that offer Mustang Pass discounts can be found on the Delta College website by searching for “Mustang Pass Program”, then clicking on the “View Participating Businesses” link.

Here are some local businesses that will offer you a student discount.

Participating Local Businesses:

Delta College Bookstore and Delta College Cafeteria – show your Mustang Pass to get 10 percent off food and apparel items.

San Joaquin Rapid Transit Department – $41.20 for a 31-day student bus pass. You can order bus passes online at their website or purchase passes at their Bus Pass Outlets.

Casa Flores Miracle Mile, 1831 Pacific Avenue, Stockton – offers 15 percent off your entire bill.

El Senor Frogs, 17217 Pacific Ave, Stockton – 10 percent discount OR buy one combo, get the other combo (of equal or lesser value) for half off.

In Shape Gym, 4555 N. Pershing Ave, Stockton – Show your student schedule and your Mustang Pass to get a special rate of $29/one location or $34/multiple locations.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 2809 W March Lane, Stockton – offers a 10 percent discount.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 1000 W Robinhood Dr, Stockton – receive a 20 percent discount on your order.

Peets Coffee and Tea, Stonecreek Village, 5765 Pacific Ave Ste 125, Stockton – receive $1 off everyday during student happy hour 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Subway, 5620 N. Pershing Ave, Stockton – 10 percent off your order.

Tepa Taqueria – 1205 W. March Lane, Stockton – 10 percent off your order.

Weinerschnitzel Hot Dogs – 1107 W. March Lane, Stockton – 20 percent off your order.

Koryo Family Taekwondo Center, 8807 Thornton Road, Stockton – 10 percent discount on your membership.

Pacific Avenue Bowl, 5939 Pacific Ave, Stockton – Thursday nights are college nights after 9:00 p.m.; $3.50 per game and $1.00 for shoes with your student I.D.

National student discounts

Students can get Amazon Prime free for 6 months which includes free 2-day shipping, unlimited streaming of movies and tv shows on Prime video and more. After 6 months, you have the option to renew your Prime membership at half off the usual rate.

https://www.amazon.com/b/ref=tb_surl_astudent/?node=668781011

Spotify / Hulu / Showtime: get all three services free for three months, then pay only $4.99 per month afterwards.

https://support.spotify.com/us/account_payment_help/premium_for_students/student-discount/

Converse offers a 15 percent discount when you purchase goods at https://www.converse.com/.

Simply verify your status from the shopping cart area or during Step 2 of the checkout process.

https://conversehelp.force.com/s/article/does-converse-offer-a-student-discount

Microsoft Office 365 is a free software suite for students which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote. You don’t even need an I.D. card for this – all you need is your Delta student email address.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/education/products/office

YouTube Premium, which include ad-free videos and unlimited YouTube Music, which is their version of Spotify. The first 3 months are free, then available for $6.99 per month; if you just want YouTube Music, the cost is only $4.99.

https://www.youtube.com/premium/student

GroupOn – get an additional 25 per cent off food, drink and local deals for the first six months; after that, you’ll get a 15 percent discount for as long as you’re a student.

https://www.groupon.com/programs/student?utm_medium=afl&utm_source=RAK&utm_campaign=US_AFL_RAK_ld*20190924T0236_tr*0JlRymcP1YU-aLPNzlNoUZxO3sXAqiBXzg

Apple’s student discounts change periodically, so check their website at https://www.apple.com/ and search for “student discounts” to see the latest deals.

Adobe offers 60 percent off their Creative Cloud suite for students and teachers. This includes 20+ apps, including Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator.