Stockton natives and sisters Ashleigh and April Ellison were both recipients of the Golden 1 Credit Union scholarship for 2019. Ashleigh was awarded $5,000 this year and $1,000 for the year of 2018 to help with her studies to become a speech and language pathologist. April was awarded $1,000 and is studying for liberal studies in elementary education.

Both Ashleigh, who attended Delta College from Summer 2017 to Spring 2019, and April, first semester at Delta, were awarded this scholarship, which has helped them both in their educational careers.

“It means so much to me that I was selected for this scholarship. I think Golden 1 is amazing and beyond generous with college students. This financial support will help me pay for tuition, gas, textbooks, and other college expenses,” Ashleigh said.

While living in Stockton and commuting to Sacramento State on a daily basis, having the support from Golden 1 helps students like Ashleigh be able to continue their education.

“It’s a scholarship that largely has to do with community service. I’ve done a large amount and large variety of community service throughout the years, so it seemed like I had a high chance of earning the award,” said April.

Golden 1 “has awarded $2.7 million in total scholarship funding,” said Jenna Sharp, Account Executive for Golden 1.

This scholarship “provides credit union members and their dependents financial assistance, valued at up to $20,000 per student, for full-time students who plan to attend accredited, nonprofit two-year community colleges or four-year colleges and universities in California” said Jenna.

The process to apply for this scholarship is like an interview process, “submit an application and a written essay,” said Jenna.

Students applying must also:

Hold a grade point average of 3.0 or higher

Be involved in community service and extracurricular activities totaling at least 24 hours in the last 12 months

Be a Golden 1 member for at least one year, or be a dependent of someone who has been a member for at least one year

Students are selected “based on their academic achievements, community involvement, extracurricular activities, and education and career goals,” said Jenna.

“I feel very blessed that Golden 1 chose both me and my sister” said April.

For more information or to apply for the Golden 1 Credit Union scholarship visit golden1.com/Scholarships/default.