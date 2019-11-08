Rosewood Bar & Grill, a fine dining restaurant where you will have an outstanding experience from the moment you walk in until the moment you leave. With the option of dining, bar or patio seating, you can enjoy the wonderful California weather, while digging into some Pacific oysters.

Chef Ian Bens, who’s been at Rosewood for two and a half years, describes the menu as “modern American comfort food.” Comfort food can be anything from a roasted beet salad to oven-baked vodka pasta to Mary’s organic chicken breast.

Chef Ian Bens places Scallops on top of sautéed greens and crispy prosciutto on the pass.

PHOTO BY: MARIA ABUGARADE RAYO

With a great bar selection, you can pair your appetizer or entree with one of Rosewood’s classic cocktails, such as Coconut Bliss — Three Olives Coconut Water vodka, fresh lime juice and simple syrup — or a crowd favorite like the Jalapeño Martini — Crop Organic Meyer lemon vodka, triple sec, simple syrup, fresh jalapeños and lemon.

Like many restaurants around the area, Rosewood likes to incorporate produce from local farmers and producers.

Chef Bens likes to “work closely with local farmers” as well as attend farmers markets and street faires in Lodi to provide the best produce.

Blue cheese burger drizzled with barbecue sauce, side of lettuce and french fries.

PHOTO BY: MARIA ABUGARADE RAYO

With produce changing with the seasons, at Rosewood you can find both a standard menu, which will remain the same for several months, and a daily menu that rotates on a day-to-day basis depending on what local farmers have.

On a typical Friday night, there’s a “nice energetic flow,” said Chef Bens.

With Lodi being an emerging wine area, Rosewood has welcomed people from all over. Manteca, Stockton and people from the Bay Area, have discovered what Downtown Lodi has to provide, Rosewood being one of those restaurants that leaves people wanting to come back.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, Rosewood will provide a seasonal menu in which many regulars are looking forward to see what Chef Bens and his team come up with.

Check out Rosewood Bar & Grill at rosewoodbarandgrill.com

Chef Dai sprinkles coarse salt on rib-eye steak, laid on top of Demi place.

PHOTO BY: MARIA ABUGARADE RAYO