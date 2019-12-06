The battle of at least the last couple of months: Chick-fil-A vs. Popeyes Original Chicken Sandwich.

Or as The Collegian put it: the Lord’s Chicken vs the Devil’s Advocate.

The Collegian did a blind taste test, where the original chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and Popeyes were wrapped in unmarked napkins, labeled sandwich A and sandwich B.

The goal was to end the battle of who’s original chicken sandwich was the best.

As most of us are aware, Popeyes came out with their version of an original chicken sandwich in August as a trial run. They had enough inventory to supply its stores for two months, yet after just two weeks, Popeyes had sold out worldwide.

When you drove by a Popeyes, you would see the drive-thru line at least five cars deep. Sometimes, the line would wrap around the block. People were whipping themselves into a frenzy just to try their chicken sandwiches.

The controversy began in just those two weeks about which chicken sandwich was the best: Chick-fil-A vs Popeyes.

There was a lot of back and forth on which sandwich was the best. That is the reason why The Collegian decided to take part in this to decide which sandwich is really the best.

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A original chicken sandwiches displayed after judging.

PHOTO BY: BONES PETHOUD

Some points to take into consideration:

Popeyes is open on Sundays, unlike Chick-fil-A, using that to their advantage, Popeyes ushered in the second coming of their chicken sandwiches on a Sunday.

When ordering, you have two completely different experiences. Chick-fil-A is very welcoming and friendly, while Popeyes was more straight-forwardand to the point.

The wait time just depends what time of day it is, but expect to wait longer at a Popeyes drive-thru then you would wait at a Chick-fil-A.

After everything, the following shows the results for The Collegian and who the winner is.

The flavor for Chick-fil-A sandwich had more seasoning compared to the overly-battered Popeyes chicken sandwich. However, comparing the breads of both, Popeyes was the best. One can tell Popeyes took the time to pick out the best buns to compliment their chicken. We chose Chick-fil-A as the one original chicken sandwich we would likely eat again.

