If you’ve had an especially frustrating semester, chances are you might be a student, staff or faculty member at Delta College.

To specify, in just one semester, MyDelta and its’ chaotic structure has been responsible for complications such as: students not receiving financial aid, students not being able to enroll in and being randomly dropped from existing classes, teachers not being able to drop students, inaccurate transcripts, enrollment decline and campuswide outrage as the list goes on.

What seems to be somewhat of a never-ending battle between the new online system and it’s users, Delta has currently made little to no progress as far as ensuring that next semester will be any different.

In these times of challenge, it is important for students to remember that there is still a chance to defend your educational success.

If you have yet to complete registration — or are having trouble doing so — here is a checklist of things you can do to secure your enrollment for Spring 2020 semester:

Log into your MyDelta portal, click on manage classes then click ‘Enrollment Appointments’ to check for your registration date and time.

Make sure to have a list of all the classes you need beforehand, then start searching them individually (since that is really the only option).

After finding each specific class you’d like to enroll in, simply follow the instructions to place the class in your “shopping cart.”

When you are done picking your desired classes, and when your registration date and time comes around, go to the shopping cart where you’ve saved them all, select each one and click “Enroll.” This will enroll you in all of your previously chosen classes (assuming it is still open) without having to go back and search each one individually again.

The shopping cart feature on MyDelta does not guarantee your spot in the class, however it is a helpful tool if taken advantage of with the right timing and preparation.

Another important thing to remember is to regularly be making counseling appointments to stay on track with classes and credits.

For further help with registering for classes, Delta is holding Enrollment Express events on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You may also fill out an online help form for any further questions you might have at https://www.deltacollege.edu/mydelta-portal/mydelta-help.