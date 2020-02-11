The $250 million Measure L bond approved by voters in March 2004 fell short of the initial plans and is phasing out, leaving behind renovated, upgraded and expanded facilities.

Now, Delta College is preparing to launch a campaign for another bond measure on the November 2020 ballot.

While big changes have happened to modernize the main Stockton campus — notably the completion of the Science and Math Building — portable buildings were placed instead of permanent infrastructure at the Mountain House and a satellite location in the Lodi/Galt area never materialized.

“The money got spent on projects. Those projects are done but we still haven’t built these remote sites” said Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, who assumed the role of President of San Joaquin Delta College in August 2019.

The remote sites, specifically the north county addition, remain a sticking point for the community.

Comparing now to 2004, the population in these remote sites have increased and the demand for services from Delta have since become greater.

A new plan is to bring forth a bond that will focus mostly on the remote sites to help close out some of the promises made.

“My hope is that we would get at least two buildings in Mountain House. My hope is that the Manteca farm becomes the Manteca center so we actually have full programs there. My hope is that we get at least one if not two buildings in the Lodi/Galt area and my hope is that we get a couple of buildings here on this campus,” said Pourzanjani.

The timeline to get a new bond on the ballot is time consuming.

“Committees on campus have to discuss, go for board approval, survey for the bond with the community to see what they want and will they support the bond to get what they want, and then the board has to approve all that,” he said.

If the community has desires and needs and they’re willing to fund a bond project, that will go on the election ballot in November, which means Delta has to get this bond to the election officials by August.

The process includes surveys, proposals, building plans and community input surveys.

Pourzanjani stresses the importance of community involvement. “[The] only way for colleges to have the funds to redo buildings, create new buildings, create new spaces for students is to get involved,” said Pourzanjani.

With August coming quickly, Pourzanjani is optimistic the new bond will pass through the campus committee and be placed on the November 2020 ballot.

Measure L funds are responsible for the build-outs the Stockton campus has seen in the 16 years, including the addition of the DeRicco Student Services Building, the Goleman Library renovation, the placement of the Phelps Police Building and expansion of the Shima Center.