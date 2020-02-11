Combo #4: Hot chicken slider, tender, coleslaw, pickles, fries, mac n’ cheese and special sauce.

If you like chicken and spice, Nash + Tender might just be the place for you.

About four months ago, partners Jimmy Isail Sierra and Armando Rodriguez opened up Nash + Tender in Downtown Stockton. Being from the city, Sierra believed that Stockton needed a place like this and “thought it would be a hit here.”

Sierra and Rodriguez “went to L.A., tried it out, liked the concept, we tried some place here in Sac, figured there was nothing out here so we brought it out to San Joaquin County,” said Sierra.

Nashville-style is basically a piece of chicken covered in a sauce or dry rub that contains cayenne pepper. To get more spice, one adds hotter peppers like chili or ghost peppers.

At Nash + Tender, some of the popular items on the menu are:

Combo #1: hot chicken slider with coleslaw, pickles and fries

Tender Fries: nacho cheese, coleslaw, mac n’ cheese, chicken, pickles and special sauce

Combo #1: Hot chicken slider with coleslaw, pickles, special sauce and fries.

One can choose the heat level depending on your liking, from “country” with no spice, to “xtra hot” which begs the patron to “call the firefighter.”

There is a heat level for everyone.

Nashville-style hot chicken just be the next big thing.

If you’re up for the challenge, Sierra and Rodriguez added “Stupid Hot – waiver required.” This level of heat is only for those who can really handle the heat. About 20 percent of those whom tried Stupid Hot have succeeded.

Since the grand opening, the Stockton community has been supporting the new restaurant. It’s been “really, really good,” said Sierra.

This week, Nash + Tender is coming out with about 16 new plates as well as weekly specials like Taco Tuesday, Waffle Wednesday and Tender Fries Friday.

This week, Nash + Tender is coming out with about 16 new plates as well as weekly specials like Taco Tuesday, Waffle Wednesday and Tender Fries Friday.

Also keep an eye out for Nash + Tender merchandise line coming soon.

