When the initial trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released on April 8 2019, the reaction was near-universally negative. Since that hideous first design, and after a significant delay, the blue blur has gotten a digital makeover and the adaptation of the classic game series has released too much anticipation.

The movie follows Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) helping Sonic, an anthropomorphic hedgehog, get his rings back all while attempting to evade the U.S. government and Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The story has some minor issues, one being the story is too simple. However, it is still enjoyable to watch.

Emotion is the key in this as it gives an in-depth look into Sonic’s past, giving reason to feel sympathy for the character.

In the original video games before “Sonic Adventure 2,” Sonic never had a backstory to tell what his life or lore and was nice to flesh out a bit more to give a more understanding to why he is.

There is more focus on the central characters from the game — Sonic and Robotnik — which is a good choice, given how often adaptations are more focused on other characters.

The friendship between Sonic and Tom is a good buddy-cop type of setup, making for a kind-hearted bond throughout the movie.

Sonic’s personality is fun and enjoyable. While he’s a bit childish, he still has some key characteristics from the video games.

One point is his caring for others like Tom throughout the movie and his eagerness to be a troublemaker at a certain point in the film.

Jim Carrey’s performance as Robotnik is flawless. He maintains faithfulness to the original, mad scientist-type character while adding his own spin of him being impatient and having a goofy style which is funny.

It also manages to maintain a sense of nostalgia with its nods to the original games that fans will recognize.

One such example is the setting of Green Hills, Mont., in keeping with the games’ traditional first stage, Green Hills Zone. The redesigned Sonic also more closely resembles his videogame counterpart, as opposed to the original design’s attempt to suit a broader audience.

If you’re into pop culture references or memes, then you’re going to enjoy this. While the drop in moments are hit and miss, it’s funny to laugh at the unexpected appearances.

The movie does setup a sequel, with many potential directions to take next, as long as they continue to use the games’ lore.

All in all, the movie has its flaws, but the cast is lovable and funny, it takes its sweet time developing the story and the characters and worth giving a chance.

