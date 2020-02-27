Leadership Stockton is doing its best for Micke Grove’s revitalization.

But is it enough?

The plan is to raise $70,000 for the Micke Grove Zoo and Park Revitalization Project by spring and be completed in June.

The group currently has $1,675 according to their GoFundMe.

The project is trying to renew Micke Grove’s Zoo and Park by rebuilding the stage and creating mews which is where the animals socialize with zookeepers, a children’s play area and benches.

In November, the project completed their first demolition of Micke Grove’s zoo’s dilapidated amphitheater area and now they are soliciting bids to pour the concrete.

They also hope to purchase a van for the Zoomobile that will be used to bus animals to students who are unable to make it to the zoo.

Lincoln High School is helping members with designing and building the new stage and shade structure.

The group had another fundraiser on Feb. 8 that included bowling and raffles.

The raffle was selling at $100 per ticket that included a Palm Springs six night trip and $500 spending money and a Costa Rica trip for seven nights with airfare for 4 people that will be announced in March during their Leadership Stockton Dinner.

Kristi Capra, an adjunct English professor and member of Leadership Stockton, said “we will meet our goal before June. We hope to have a Reveal Party as well when the project is complete.”

The Leadership Stockton Class of 2020 plans to walk on the stage that they helped make.

It might seem like the goal might not be reached since they only have $1,675 currently but trust the process because there is no doubt in the members minds that they will reach the $70,000 with the efforts.



For more information about Leadership Stockton’s Micke Grove revitalization efforts, visit gofundme.com/mickegrove.

