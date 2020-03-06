Staying hydrated as the temperature climbs will be a little easier at Delta College this spring thanks to the installation of hydration stations where students can refill water bottles easily.

“It’s convenient,” said student Mikayla Franco of the new fountains, which allow a bottle to be held upright for easy fill.

Delta College has installed two stations so far, both in Danner.

The hydration stations are being installed by maintenance.

“It’s a place for the students to fill their water bottles,” said Mark Showers, maintenance manager.

“The stations also help by eliminating the use of plastic water bottles,” he said.

One is near Delta’s main entrance, the other is across the restrooms in Danner Hall. They are still very new so not many students know about them yet.

Two more will be installed in the Forum and Administration buildings.

“The purpose of the hydration stations is to fill students water bottles and lessen the use of plastic bottles,” said Showers.

“I think they’re a good idea,” said student Kira Daniel.

In total, 10 hydration stations are planned to be set up around Delta, the cost of one hydration station usually is about $1,250 each.

The bookstore will have a sale on water bottles with the Delta logo for 20 percent off to fill at the new hydration stations. The sale runs through spring break.