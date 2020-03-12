Since the spread of COVID-19 has hit the San Joaquin County area, Delta College is taking steps to prepare for classes to continue — potentially digitally.. Delta College has released many updates regarding COVID-19 — the novel coronavirus that has caused the cancellation of the NBA season, the closure of Disneyland and at least temporarily interrupted classes at schools such as University of the Pacific — since reporting that a health sciences student was potentially exposed on March 4.

President/Superintendent Omid Pourzanjani has released statements cancelling, postponing, or possibly video conferencing events planned for the next three weeks. Events include the President’s Gala, Jazz and Choir concerts, and the POST Academy’s graduation ceremony. Posts on Delta’s Instagram and Facebook accounts said as many classes as possible will be moved into Canvas after spring break.

Director of Student Activities, Shayla Walker confirmed changes to the following events:

March 19 th (10:00am-4:00pm) March in March Event at the Capitol in Sacramento (Canceled)

(10:00am-4:00pm) March in March Event at the Capitol in Sacramento (Canceled) March 25 th (1:30pm) Second Harvest Giveaway (Canceled)

(1:30pm) Second Harvest Giveaway (Canceled) March 26 th (12:30-1:30pm) ASDC College Hour Drumm Circle (Canceled)

(12:30-1:30pm) ASDC College Hour Drumm Circle (Canceled) April 1 st (4:00-6:00pm) Mustang Night (Canceled)

(4:00-6:00pm) Mustang Night (Canceled) Club meetings and events (Canceled)

JCPenney Suit-Up Event (Postponed)

Student Leadership Series (Moved to webinar-based format)

“We are still figuring out the details of these measures and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” Pourzanjani wrote in a Thursday update on the situation at deltacollege.edu/coronavirus.

The virus has caused concern both locally and internationally. On Wednesday, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Italy has confirmed deaths and is under near-total lockdown. The Trump Administration placed a 30-day travel ban on several European countries. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and social media is filled with concern over how to stay protected.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people. Disneyland announced it will be closing through the end of March. More locally, University of the Pacific has extended its spring break and begun moving toward online education for most courses. Many other colleges and universities in the state have done the same. The Stockton Heat has released a statement cancelling this weekend’s hockey game. Other major sporting events nationwide have been cancelled until further notice.

Since the first news of the outbreak the country has begun to stock up on sanitary supplies and toilet paper. While protective measures are necessary because of COVID-19, many stores, like Costco are reporting shortages of toilet paper. The CDC reports symptoms being primarily fever, cough, and shortness of breath. With a fever, the affected can feel weakness, aches, and loss of appetite, according to the Los Angeles Times. There is a misconception about getting diarrhea from COVID-19. It is important to note the virus is flu-like, it’s uncommon for those suffering from it to want to eat.

More important resources to stock up on include things like non-perishable or long lasting foods, and soap.

