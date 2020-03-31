First 5 San Joaquin is seeking donations of unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from today through April 3. This includes gowns, masks, gloves, and eye protection. Businesses who use PPE are being asked to give to front line responders helping COVID-19 patients.

First 5 San Joaquin asks that those who have a regular tattoo shop, hair or nail salon, or dentist, call and invite them to donate to the drive.

“If people have those [homemade face masks] to help protect the most vulnerable staff members working, we’ll take them as well,” said Lani Schiff-Ross, Executive Director of First 5 San Joaquin.

Masks are of the utmost importance and needed “most of all”, according to the press release.

Information on how to donate:

When: April 1-3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. ( These days will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.)

Where: The Teen Impact Center (TIC) located at 725 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton

How: Drive through the lot, and give donations to staff on site. Maintain social distancing.

If you have any questions, “Please contact Amanda Bauer at 209-461-2936 at Family Resource and Referral Center with any questions regarding donation drop-offs.”

The event is sponsored by First 5 family resource and referral center, along with Leadership Stockton 2018, according to Schiff-Ross.