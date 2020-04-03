With COVID-19 now a worldwide problem, it’s important to stay at home and practice social distancing for the safety of everyone. Doing so stops the spread of the virus.

However, it seems there are a good number of people that just don’t give a damn about their own health and see this pandemic as not affecting their life.

People are still spending time with others outside, disobeying the rules placed by the states because they think it only applies to those who are vulnerable. California has had a stay-at-home order in place since March 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yet, local cities still had to put up caution tape around park playgrounds, benches and other outdoor gathering spots to prevent use.

On March 25, CNN reported a group of teenagers hosted a “coronavirus party” as a way to prove nothing can happen to them, the end result one ended up getting the virus.The rest were quarantined.

With these people it all takes for one of them to get it and then to realize that this is a serious issue and should care which is ridiculous that some don’t see the point.

Many are aware but they’re only thinking it’s not that big as it is but in reality. It is and precautions need to be taken.

A data dashboard provided by the John Hopkins university reveals that almost 200,000 people are confirmed to have COVID-19 while more than 4,000 have died from COVID-19, as of April 1, 2020.

Before the update it was only 3,000 deaths, this is spreading faster than expected and many still don’t have an impact on their life.

This clearly should be a wakeup call to all who aren’t believing it or think this doesn’t matter because it should be to you that your life is in danger if you don’t follow the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention safety rules.

Your health is more important than anything you’re doing right now.

The best way to maintain that good health is to stay-at-home. Don’t leave the house unless it’s necessary. Just don’t do it.