COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes around the world.

All places, except what is now considered “essential businesses,” have closed until further notice due to the stay-at-home act being enforced.

The classification between essential and non-essential didn’t even exist at the beginning of 2020.

Essential workers are considered as health care providers, grocery store employees, and fast food employees.

Essential businesses are being classified as emergency service sectors, grocery stores, and restaurants (as long as it’s takeout only).

Although everyone in the state is being advised to stay home and only be going out for essentials, it seems a lot of people are going out just to get out of the house.

Essential workers during this time are being put at a high risk when people leave without needing too. The only reason people should really leave their house is if they need to get groceries.

A lot of businesses are also adjusting to making sure to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and maintaining social distancing while also being available to serve the community,including not accepting cash and giving employees masks and gloves at some fast food places.

Local stores aren’t allowing the reuse of plastic bags, which is a far cry from the statewide push toward reusable bags passed a few years back.

There are many stores, such as Costco, Walmart, and Winco are limiting the amount of people that can enter and making sure to have six-foot gaps placed on the floor to maintain social distancing

Essential workers have been putting themselves at a higher risk to provide for the community, so it is important to go out only when absolutely needed and making sure to follow and practice social distancing and CDC guidelines.