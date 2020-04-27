Coming off of back to back Final Four appearances a total of 12 sophomores from the women’s soccer team will be headed on to play next season at either the Division I or Division II level.

Not losing a single home game in their two years at Delta College the Mustangs went 42-5-5 overall the past two seasons.

Getting two of the top three goal scorers from this season is Fresno State as Jaylin Meza, who led the team with 18 goals, and Kylie Zenter, who scored ten goals this season will remain teammates as they are both headed to become Bulldogs.

Three other players will be headed to Division I schools as Cindy Alvarez will be headed to New Mexico State, Jay Her will be headed to UC Irvine and Nailah Staples will be headed to Wisconsin Green Bay.

There will also be one other school that will have two Mustangs headed their way as Marcella Salyer and Nathalie Munguia will be headed to San Francisco State.

Five others will be headed to play at Division II schools Ali Bishof will head to Hawaii and the University of Hawaii Hilo and Brooklyn Gribaudo will also head out of state to New Mexico Highlands. Three others will stay in California as Aliyah Rafael will head to Cal Poly Pomona, Daisy Valencia is going to Fresno Pacific and Kiera Hupman is headed to Stanislaus State.

Men’s Soccer – It was a season for the record books for the men’s soccer team as well as they not only advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in program history but they picked up a second playoff win on the road before having the season come to an end in Fresno.

Avel Chavez – Ottawa University in Arizona, Jack Kimber – Mount University in Ohio. Tijan Lambert – Columbia University in New York, Antonio Viorato – Southern Oregon University.

Men’s Basketball – San Francisco State is not only getting two women’s soccer players from Delta but a men’s basketball player as well as Travis August recently committed to the Gators after averaging a team-best 19.4 points per game. Onkar Sidhu averaged in double figures this season, 10.4 points per game, and he has committed to play next year at UC Merced.

Women’s Basketball – Ranked as the top team in the state they had their pursuit of a first-ever state championship come to an end with the state championships canceled to end their season with a 29-1 record. Setting a program record for made three-pointers in a season with 109 Vanessa Cochrane will be headed to Fresno Pacific University.

Women’s Swimming and Water Polo – Hunter Luna will be headed to swim at Cal Baptist University while Jordan Alford will next be looking to score goals for Cal Lutheran University.

Baseball – After back-to-back state championship appearances, their 2020 season was cut short as they finished 16-5 this season.

Jaylund Johnson – LSU Shreveport, Bill Ralston – Metro State University of Denver, Kevin Fitzgerald – Louisiana University, Dillon Tatum – UC Irvine, Dario Gomez – Nevada, and Jackson Vaughan will be staying in Stockton but he will be headed to the University of the Pacific.

Women’s Volleyball – While they had their beach season cut short they had another outstanding indoor season as they won 21 games and made the second round of the NorCal Regionals.

Moving on to play indoor next season is Angelique Stepanoff at Fresno Pacific, Angel Lambert at Stanislaus State, and Lauren Hicks at Cal State East Bay. Stephanie Fopiano will be staying in Stockton to play beach volleyball at the University of the Pacific.

Football – If you are looking for a college football team to root for next season there is one in Kentucky that will have six players from Delta College as Adrian Nishihura, Tommy Picinich, Early Jerrick, Trenton Washington, Fatu Taula, and Brandon Cook will all be headed to play next year at Kentucky Christian University.

Tre Wortham-UConn, Omari White- Missouri Souther, Tyree Stricklen-Lincoln University, James McClain- Dakota State University, Josiah Cortez- Briar Cliff University

Track and Field – Jalin Wiggins will continue his track career at Campbellsville University.

More will be added once they are known.