Delta College has moved the 85th annual commencement ceremony to a virtual ceremony online.

The commencement ceremony was originally set to be held on May 21, but due to COVID-19 and California Department of Public Health guidelines, the ceremony will not take place in person.

“I’m a first graduate in my family, many students try their best throughout the entire semester. I think they should do a graduation ceremony in the beginning of August at least,” said Delta College student Analilia Rodriguez.

Delta sent out emails to students who are earning degrees this semester stating it would be printing out and mailing diplomas shortly.

“It’s better than not having a ceremony although my dream was to walk the stage and see my parents proud that I achieved part of my dream,” said Delta College Student Ana Maria Pena.

There was an application for students applying to be the student speakers for the virtual commencement ceremony.

Delta has a page on the website dedicated to details about the virtual commencement, saying that this virtual experience offers unique and exciting new features.

“To take an event that typically includes 800-plus graduates (not to mention thousands of family members, friends and loved ones) and move it online in the span of less than three months is a major undertaking,” said Director of Marketing, Communications and Outreach Alex Breitler.

This is the first time Delta has had to do a change for the commencement so quickly.

Breitler said that Delta isn’t ruling out the possibility of an in-person ceremony for the class of 2020 at a later time.

Delta also advises that students earning degrees participate in the virtual ceremony.

“The program will consist of many of the same traditional features that make Commencement so special, including music, speeches, and important moments like the conferring of degrees and the turning of the tassels. Most importantly, perhaps, each graduate will have the opportunity to be personally recognized,” said Breitler.

The virtual graduation will be live-streamed to the Delta College website on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

“You should know that everyone at Delta College was pretty disappointed when we had to cancel our in-person graduation ceremony this year. However, we are excited that we’re going to be proceeding with a virtual one,” said Assistant superintendent/vice President of student services Lisa Cooper Wilkins, in a YouTube video posted by Delta.