The implementation of socially distanced classes for the fall semester for Delta College is being discussed.

Summer courses this year will be entirely online, but the future for the next fall semester has yet to be determined.

As of now it is too early to say how classes will be taught this fall given nobody knows exactly what the state of the pandemic will be in the months to come.

“Implementing socially distanced classes is certainly one of the options we may need to pursue in the fall, again depending on the mandates from the governor as well as guidance from public health and that of the Chancellor’s Office,” said Director of Marketing, Communications, and Outreach Alex Breitler.

The transition from on-campus to online classes has been a struggle for students and professors alike; it has been especially difficult adjustment for laboratory classes that were not structured for online teaching, but instead physical work.

Socially distanced classes may allow students who need to take lab classes to do so as originally intended.

“We’re trying to come up with ways to help students get the hands-on instruction they need in welding, our machine shops, our automotive labs. So we’re trying to come up with ways we can … first try to get students back in the classroom in a way that meets social distancing and safety protocols,” said Vice President of Instruction Dr. James Todd during an Associated Students of Delta College Student Forum on April 24.

The nursing program has already started socially distanced classes this spring semester in order to fulfill the Board of Registered Nursing’s requirements.

At first, nursing students were not allowed to go to their hospitals and long-term care facilities they had been working in as well as Delta’s campus, but now they are able to go to these locations.

“We tried to figure out ways to bring them [nursing students] on campus with the support of administration, the police; everyone kind of came around and said ‘Okay, we can do this if we follow the CDC’s recommendations,” said Health Sciences Division Dean Julie Kay during a Board of Trustees meeting on April 21.

Despite being able to be in class, the process for nursing students was a slow one, only allowing two students at a time every 40 minutes. It’s only a matter of how to properly apply this, if this process is considered, to the entirety of campus.

“Of course, we have very diverse class offerings and some classes might lend themselves better to social distancing than others. We will have to make specific determinations about specific classes at a later date,” said Breitler.

Whether social distancing is put in place, Delta’s top priority is to teach students in a safe manner.

“It’s very important to note that whether classes move back to campus, are held online, or some combination of both — and whether social distancing is required in our classrooms or not — every student will have an opportunity to learn safely, and will be given the tools and support needed to succeed, whatever the circumstances might be. We will ensure that students can successfully finish their educational plans at Delta,” said Breitler.