The virus continues to spread.

My family and I continue to witness the difference in our daily lives because many essential supplies are necessary for us to continue living in our households. Without supplies, we would be on the brink of living like cavemen.

I interviewed my grandfather and uncle to see what they had to say about how the pandemic is impacting our everyday lives.

Humberto Guzman, my grandfather, was optimistic about the situation.

“I am positive that we will triumph and that this [pandemic] will pass. I am not worried about it,” he said.

He said the buying in excess we’re seeing locally, though, is a problem.

Because people have been buying more than they should, it prevents others from being able to buy essentials like toilet paper and water.

“It has to be taken calmly and not go and buy [excessive amounts of] toilet paper or anything. It has to be normal, but people do not do it normally,” he said.

My grandfather is not in panic. He knows we will all get through this.

Ramiro Guzman, my uncle, has his own opinion that he shared.

He thinks the president(s) are the ones to blame.

“They have permitted events to occur. What they have done could destroy humanity,” he said. “Resources begin to run out. And the money? What will we do next?”

Indeed, resources may be scarce, and so can food.

One of the major challenges that food supply chains are facing is the risk of workers being infected due to being in close proximity with each other. Some companies are struggling to cope with this pandemic as they are having to shut down their processing plants.

The good part about this is that the food supply chain is still strong, and the system will be worked out in order to cope with these uncertain times.

Regardless of these situations, people will try and find a way to cope with the novel coronavirus going around.

Ramiro said “that people, without intention, act on instinct to survive.” This instinct helps one’s family face obstacles because it becomes a will for them.

Being compartmentalized is more than enough to get the virus. Ramiro gives an example of dozens of people being in one single room and facing a bigger risk of being contracted with the virus.

“The situation is difficult,” he said.