Delta’s CTE & Workforce Development Center is hosting a Virtual Job Fair, on Thursday, May 7.

This event will be done via Zoom, all employers participating will have a 30-minute slot to present: the job opening, the requirements, possible internship/externship, and how to apply.

“As of right now we have 360 students that have completed a pre-registration survey and the list is growing everyday,” said Program Manager Michelle Castanon. “Right now we have 44 employers with openings for immediate hire.”

To help students prepare, CTE & Workforce Development Center will be sending a Zoom etiquette video along with career service workshops offered through the center.

Students can pre-register at this link: https://bit.ly/student-virtual-fair or if you have a Jobspeaker account register directly at https://bit.ly/SJDC-virtual-jobfair .