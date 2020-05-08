Have you been craving an authentic Philly cheesesteak straight from Philadelphia, or some Lobster Grilled Cheeses from Maine? Well The Collegian was, and we found just the right place to order some goodies and have it shipped to Stockton, CA.

Goldbelly.com

Their mission is to “bring you comfort through food. Whatever you dream of. Wherever you are,” said Joe Ariel, founder and CEO of Goldbelly, on the website.

The website connects you to food from all over the country and even internationally.

The first time going on Goldbelly can be very overwhelming. Like myself, you might just want one of everything.

You can order anything from bagels from New York to cannolis from Boston to BBQ meats from Texas. The options are nearly endless.

While showcasing well-known food spots, Goldbelly also supports the growth of small businesses. Elle’s Belles Bakery in Bozeman, MT, and T-Rex Cookie Company in Minneapolis, MN, are some of the small businesses that have seen life get much sweeter since being on Goldbelly.

As an adventurous foodie, with the help from The Collegian, what better way to give Goldbelly a try then during a shelter-in-place order? Getting food from across the country, literally, delivered to my front door.

Ordering and shipping:

Ordering was fairly easy and simple and shipping was phenomenal. With 2-day shipping, all three items were delivered on time and in perfect condition. Everything arrived in their proper state and with easy reheating instructions.

From all the possible options, we narrowed it down to one main, one side and one dessert.

Main:

Jim’s Philly Cheesesteaks – Philadelphia, Pa.

If you’ve ever been or heard of Philly, you know they are well-known for their Philly cheesesteaks. When we came across the cheesesteaks, we knew instantly this was a must.

First impression: When first opening the package, the cheesesteaks are wrapped in aluminium so you can’t really see the product until after heating.

Preparation: As the cheesesteaks arrived frozen, wrapped in aluminum, the instructions state to let the cheesesteaks defrost in the refrigerator. After they have defrosted, preheat the oven to 300 degrees and warm them up for 15-20 minutes in the packaging the cheesesteak comes in. Very simple! The smells will make your mouth water.

Review: Having friends from the East Coast, you know the proper way to order a cheesesteak is: “cheese whiz wit onions.” The steak itself was EXQUISITE, nice and tender. The cheese whiz and grilled onions just added more flavor though I wish it did have more cheese whiz. The crunch on the bread was everything. Overall, very satisfying. While heating, the kitchen starts to smell as if you were in the Philly streets, waiting for your name to be called to pick up your cheesesteak at the window. I can say that it did bring back memories of the first time in Philly. According to Goldbelly, “Jim’s Steaks has been featured in Zagat, Philly Magazine, Huffington Post, Yahoo, on the Food Network’s ‘Rachel Ray $40 a Day,’ and has many celebrity fans including Kobe Bryant, Jimmy Buffett, Kevin Hart, and Ice Cube.”

Next time you’re craving a Philly cheesesteak, make sure to hit up Jim’s through Goldbelly and follow them on Instagram @jimssouthstreet.

Side:

Lobster Grilled Cheese Appetizers – Topsham, Maine

When one thinks of lobster, Maine is typically the first thing that comes to mind, at least for me. When I found that Hancock was on Goldbelly, I knew I needed some East Coast lobster. I was a little skeptical at first, knowing the lobster had to be frozen to make it to California. After reading reviews, I decided to give it a shot. It was the best decision I made by far.

First impression: So delectable.

Preparation: The lobster grilled cheese appetizers come frozen and are to be kept that way until ready to enjoy. One cuts a slit in the plastic wrap and heats in the microwave for 30 seconds. One would then heat a saute pan and grill each side for 1-2 minutes or until the baguettes are golden brown while making sure the lobster has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees. I turned the oven on to 350 degrees and let them heat up more to reach that temperature, to be safe. I think it’s kind of nice that one gets to grill them to their own preference, knowing that some people prefer a little more golden brown crust than others. That was nice!

Review: After following the proper heating instructions, the lobster grilled cheeses looked so delicious and couldn’t wait to dig in. That first bite, let me tell you, I dream about it. The crunch from the baguette, the softness of the lobster and the creaminess, cheesiness from the Swiss cheese, oh my. Not to mention the smell of them while toasting them on the pan. Hands down my favorite appetizer thus far. If you like seafood and grilled cheeses, Hancock’s lobster grilled cheese is the appetizer for you. “Hancock’s Lobster Mac and Cheese beat Bobby Flay on Food Network’s “Throwdown”, and featured by Florence Fabricant in the New York Times. Hancock Gourmet Lobster has won multiple Gold awards at the NASFT Fancy Food Show,” according to Goldbelly.

Check out Hancock Lobster on Goldbelly for other specialties and follow them on Instagram @hancocklobster.

Dessert:

Baby Brownies Fifty Gift Box from Brownie Points – Columbus, Ohio

Choosing just one dessert was probably the hardest thing I had to do. I narrowed it down to a dessert that I have yet to try and a state I have not yet visited. Doing some research, I figured why not indulge in some of the fudgiest brownies from Ohio.

First impression: Very cute packaging, so tiny, cute and they look delicious.

Preparation: Depending on the season, the brownies can arrive frozen. If so, you just let them defrost and enjoy. In this case, the brownies arrived ready to be devoured.

Review: After laying all the flavors out, narrowed it down to the 16 main flavors included and tasted every single one. Hands down some of the most fudgy, rich and smooth brownies I’ve ever had. The top three were red velvet, OG kitchen sink and caramel macchiato. I loved the idea of having small brownies in a gift box because you can send them to loved ones and not have a hard time choosing what flavor since they get a variety of flavors in the gift box. According to Goldbelly, “Brownie Points has been featured on Good Morning America, The Food Network, Rachael Ray, The Today Show, Entrepreneur Magazine, CNN, The Daily Candy and most recently in all dressing rooms at The Billboard Music Awards at the request of Justin Bieber.” I would reorder from Brownie Points when craving some fudgy brownies. If you’d like to give them a shot make sure to check them out on Goldbelly and follow their Instagram @browniepointsinc.

Overall, Goldbelly will be my go-to site if I’m craving some goodies from anywhere around the country. It might seem a little pricey, but I believe it to be fairly worth it.