I Interviewed Rebecca Reed not knowing what she is fully going through during this pandemic. I asked her what her life has been like since the start of the Corona-virus pandemic and how she is coping as an induvial at higher risk for getting it due to underlying medical issues.

With the rate of the virus still growing, San Joaquin County Public Health reports nearly 600 cases as of May 8, many people including Reed are unsure what the future holds.

Reed and her husband keep busy by working from home. She said they’ve been able to knock out some tasks around the house too. Such as taking care of their turtles.

She said that she is running out of things to do with her job because of the amount of people not being out and with her working at a law firm her job is based more on car accident cases and with less people on the road the less work there is to be done. Her job is based on the cases of other people in the court room so with less people out it makes doing her job harder.

She and her husband did find a way to deal with quarantine with her two turtles “Mikey” and “Rafael”. They made a new home for their turtles. The couple is also spending more time with each other. said she is grateful to have him with her and that they are watching plenty of movies with their collection of 300 DVDs.

“While I am optimistic that eventually things will be okay, I think that things are definitely going to change and for some people things are not gonna get better for a long time, um , but I am definitely hopeful” she said acknowledging there are people out there now struggling to make ends meet.