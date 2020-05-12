The Hidden Tea Room, located at 310 N. California Street, offers high tea, a kind of European style tea developed and popularized in England.

Terrie Green, owner of both The Hidden Tea Room and Corner Scone Bakery, has more than 35 years of experience in baking. She started off working in a baking company in Sacramento, and eventually opened her own bakery seven years ago.

From there, the Corner Scone Bakery soon began experimenting with providing British style tea services to go along with their specialty scones.

“Very small space, we transformed [the bakery] into a little tea room which was darling … but we quickly outgrew the space once we realized the demand,” Green recalled.

The tea service was a success, however the shop wasn’t large enough to accommodate the popularity. Green, along with her daughter Tara Miller who also had a passion for tea, searched for another place to expand.

They found a bar which had been closed down for 2 years and decided to turn it into a seperate tea room.

“[Miller] was able to come in with her love of tea and was able to bring that to the table so it was a perfect marriage,” said Green. “The scones and the tea.”

As a result of their combined passions, the mother and daughter officially opened The Hidden Tea Room in August 2016 with the goal of providing a place for people to temporarily escape their worries and relax.

From the fragrance of the food to the volume of the music, they pay special attention to the small details of the customer’s experience with the aim of soothing all five senses.

“There’s no clocks anywhere to be found. We want people to kind of float away in time and just relax…and just enjoy the service,” Green said. “And do it in such a subtle way that people don’t really notice it. It’s just granted.”

However, behind the subtleties is hard work and extensive research. Thanks to their experience in running a bakery they were well versed on the topic of food, but the process and etiquette involved in British high tea is complex. For example, there are hard set rules as well as topics of debate as to what is considered truly “proper.”

“It’s really fun learning all the different things that go into [high tea] because there’s all these details,” Miller said. “There’s certain teas that you add milk to and there’s certain ones that you don’t. And if you do the lemon then you don’t also want to do the milk. So there’s all these nuances with the tea, from preparation then serving, that there was a lot of research on both of our parts that we had to do to be able to serve it and…to feel confident, to be able to answer questions.”

Even with nearly five years of experience Green and Miller said that they’re continually learning. Each ingredient is likely to be from different countries around the world so they strive to spread appreciation for all the effort and history that goes into producing high quality tea leaves. Some blends come from well-known companies such as Harney and Sons and Temple Coffee located in Sacramento. One particularly special blend is made from apples grown on Marie Antoninette’s estate in Versailles.

The Hidden Tea Room’s Gift Shop is where such foreign teas are available for customers to purchase and take home. The business often imports other snacks and goods as well, especially those that are essential to high tea. For example, clotted cream and double cream from England and French macaroons which come straight from France.

That doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten about other local businesses. The bread for their cookie cutter sandwiches come from Genova Bakery in Stockton and the gift shop is filled with crafts, necklaces and accessories from various local artists.

Scones freshly baked in-house. Sweet butter, lemon curd and blackberry jam offered to enjoy with scones. Sugar cubes and milk available for adjusting each customer’s tea to their personal tastes. A table set with Blood Orange Tea and scones. Tables yet to be completely set. A star-themed tea cup with matching plates. Various tea pots of different designs and origins. Customers at their tables in the Hidden Tea Room. Hats available for the customers to wear during their stay at the Hidden Tea Room. The Hidden Tea Room’s gift shop. Candies sold at the gift shop. Tea clips sold at the gift shop.

