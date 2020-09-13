The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many public services to temporarily close. Although many essential services like restaurants and stores have reopened to the public, there are places that have yet to do the same. Services like public libraries, art galleries, recreational centers and museums have taken on a virtual approach to keep in touch with the community

Public Libraries

With school campuses closed all throughout Stockton, the computer screen is the new classroom for students and teachers. Public libraries are great resources for students to study and research, as well as giving parents a welcoming place to bring their kids. With public libraries still closed, Stockton-San Joaquin Public Library has taken a virtual alternative for their traditional story times and crafts.

Located on visit stockton.org, or on their Facebook page, Stockton-San Joaquin Library — you can find free recurring events the Stockton-San Joaquin Public Library hosts throughout the week.

These virtual events are hosted Monday-Friday, and consist of either a live reading of a storybook, or fun arts and crafts. Another source for library activities is the virtual library times, which are a great way to keep children entertained and learning.

The Horton Art Gallery and musuems

A very creative and artistic approach to this new virtual reality are the online art exhibitions and virtual events. Delta College’s LH Horton Art Gallery has launched a virtual art exhibition that showcases their students’ work.

Visions of Clay

Something to look forward to in November is the 2020 Student Art Exhibition. From drawing, ceramics, painting, graphic art and printmaking, the exhibition displays beautiful art from the students.

If you are an art fanatic, or want to visit a museum, there are plenty of virtual events to look into. The Haggin Museum and The Children’s Museum of Stockton are some of the many museums located in Stockton you can visit in the comfort of your own home

On visit stockton.org, under virtual events- you can find 360 camera virtual tours where you can maneuver with your mouse through either the exterior or interior

Museums and favorite locations all throughout Stockton.

The Children’s Museum of Stockton Virtual Tour is a great way for young children to explore a family favorite location on their own. Similar to the Children’s Museum, the Bob Hope Theatre Virtual Tour is another great way to virtually explore one of Stockton’s historical locations.

The Haggin Museum offers its own tour of fine art galleries and history galleries, where you can explore their extensive art collections displayed in the museum virtually.

City of Stockton Recreation Division

If you prefer to be up on your feet, the City of Stockton Recreation Division hosts virtual events throughout the week.

You can find their events hosted on their Facebook page on the weekdays at 10:00 a.m. These virtual events in particular are very helpful with workout tips, advice and guidance as well as serving a great way to get you and your family moving in the comfort and safety of your own home.