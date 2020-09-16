On Aug. 13, Taco Bell 86’d a wide swath of menu items including fan favorites, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Triple Layer Nachos. In total, 11 dishes were axed that day.

According to a press release on Taco Bell’s website, they’re “clearing space on [their] menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience.”

As if they didn’t cause enough uproar in the first round of cuts, Taco bell announced that on Nov. 5, they plan to say goodbye to even more menu items.

“We want to reassure our fans that this is the final phase of our 2020 menu revamp,” wrote Taco Bell in a second press release regarding menu changes.

The items going away next month include the Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo, and all Shredded Chicken items.

But don’t worry, they’re adding a Dragonfruit Freeze to make up for the fact that they’re taking away what feels like half their menu.

What’s better than blended ice and artificial syrup flavored like a fruit that a good amount of people haven’t even heard of to remedy the disappointment of taking away some of our favorite food items?

Ripon Taco Bell crew member Marina Lopez says that she’s received a lot of customer complaints about the menu change.

“Some people will say, ‘It has been on the menu for so long, why are they taking it off now?’” said Lopez.

There is a way to still order your favorites, however.

Taco Bell’s menu is customizable, which means you can order a menu item they do still have and then subtract or add meats, beans, sauces and more until you create an item that resembles a discontinued one.

If you don’t want to be “that” person holding up the drive-thru line trying to add a bunch of things to a bean burrito to turn it into the Seven Layer Burrito that got removed, you can download the Taco Bell app and customize until your fingers get sore.

Taco Bell’s idea for an innovative menu may have taken away a lot of our go-to’s, but with some creativity we can keep our favorite menu items alive.