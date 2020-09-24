Students have many sources for news and events happening across campus, between bulletin boards, online calendars and the Delta Digest. eReflections is an internal newsletter that is only sent to Delta’s staff, administrators, faculty and employees.

Alex Breitler, Delta’s director of Marketing, Communications and Outreach, helps bring the newsletter together with many different events and updates currently happening across campus.

“We use it to highlight recent media coverage, promote upcoming events and periodically share important updates that we’re hoping employees will likewise share with students,” said Breitler

Students have a similar email newsletter that is constantly being updated and sent to their student email called the Delta Digest. The Delta Digest is more student-oriented and focuses on topics like “MyDelta tips, important registration dates, health and wellness resources, COVID-related updates, etc,” said Breitler.

The Delta Digest is not the only form of communications Delta has with its students. You may have gotten a text of events on campus, or have found one of Delta’s many social media platforms.

eReflections is a simple, and easy way for faculty and staff to keep up with the campus. It contains information on new resources available to students and even the scoop on what projects and goals fellow faculty and staff have met.

The content of the newsletter tends to be light-hearted, but Breitler is looking at ways to incorporate heavier content and discussions related to current events such as Delta’s new Transfer and Career Pathways (TrACs) in eReflections and the Delta Digest.

“I do think we need to find ways to incorporate larger discussions about these sorts of issues in both eReflections and the Delta Digest,” said Breitler. Breitler encourages any students with suggestions on how Delta can better communicate with students to reach out.

“As always, we would love feedback from students on how we can better communicate — what topics they would like to see addressed, and what their preferred platforms are,” said Breitler.