When it comes to social development, there needs to be full support for kids of this generation to reach its fullest potential in learning.

Technology usage has raised concerns with the younger generation and its ability to socially develop.

Technology is a major asset in the process of learning, but there needs to be a certain amount of hours of usage applied by the parents.

Media is expanding day by day, and we need to adapt to how fast technology is moving with the proper hour usage for the kids.

Smartphones, tablets and laptops have reached a new level of portability.

These devices play a significant role in everyday life, leading to spending hours and hours of screen time on the daily basics.

Nothing against technology, it’s about moderation, adapting and finding the right balance for these younger generations.

The average American child spends over 7 hours in front of a screen which is alarming, according to a press by the Child Mind Institute.

More than one-third of parents with a child under 12 begin to interact with a smartphone device before the age of five, according to the Pew Research Center of Internet & Technology. This causes children to be less attentive to their surroundings and only focus on their smartphone device.

It’s a concerning age to start using a smartphone device. It potentially causes lack of interactions and recreational activities that should be conducted by their own parents.

The more time with technology, the less time with physical activities. Indoor and outdoor activities are now limited due the high usage of technology. It is important to choose the healthier lifestyle, limit technology time and focus on outdoor activities, according to the Blue Fire adventure therapy program.

The impact of technology can have positive and negative outcomes after all.

With education heavily involved using technology to develop new skills sets for their students, there should be a new approach with the amount of screen time with this crazy era of technology.