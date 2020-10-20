Schools have made drastic changes when it comes to outdoor activities and academic trips due to COVID-19. This pandemic has caused traditional field trips to either be canceled or postponed, but community organizations are working on making sure to make these educational opportunities still available, at least virtually.

The San Joaquin County Historical Museum developed SJCH Online as a digital museum for the community and for students to view for class academics purposes.

The San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum has worked with community leaders and educators to develop exhibits with students, teachers, and parents in mind. In addition to free historical exhibits, SJCH Online provides curriculum subscriptions for educators to support students with remote and online learning.

The society’s goals, according to its website, is to operate the San Joaquin County Historical Museum, present exhibits, and programs, and develop and disseminate publications and media. This is all available for students to virtually visit for academic research instead of visiting in person.

The San Joaquin County Historical Society focuses on preserving and revealing the history of San Joaquin county and operates the Museum under an agreement with the County of San Joaquin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta has also had to make adjustments to support online learning in some classes that typically include field trips, galleries, or concert visits.

In music classes, as an assignment for a concert report, Aaron Garner provided a recording of a Royal Opera House performance instead of having students going to a concert themselves.

Delta Arts and Communication Division Dean Christopher Guptill said that “all of the multimedia classes have adapted to provide online education…and hybrid classes.”

The division has bought more computers, microphones, and more software for teachers to work from home and students to be able to work on their assignments.

“We continue to identify and acquire the resources students need to remove barriers to their success,” said Guptill.

Delta’s Goleman Library has also made changes to make its resources available during the pandemic.

The school’s library is the best place to find books, magazines, digital media, news articles, and CDs or DVDs which the library has provided extensive collections, according to Guptill.

Students can have access to these resources by going to the Library web page and searching by title for specific CDs or DVDs. All the following resources are available for students through either digital format or they can use the “Express check Out” service.

“The “Express Check-Out” allows students to order materials online and set up a time to come to campus to pick them up (sanitized and packaged),” said Guptill.