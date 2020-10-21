On Saturday, Oct. 3, Lincoln Center’s sidewalks were filled with happy shoppers and displays outside the shops for the shopping location’s annual sidewalk sale. The sale provided a chance to shops to showcase goods and the center to provide entertainment to customers.

The sidewalk sale has been a tradition, happening the first weekend in October.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing a lot of closures, the sale was able to carry on another year.

“We’ve been here for 30 years. It’s been going on for many more years than that. I think trying to keep those traditions and keep things as normal as possible. Abiding by the rules of course are really important things to do,” said Julie VaNoat, owner of Best Wishes shop in Lincoln Center.

Many local shops have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, some have suffered a drop in sales and many had to close down in the early stages of the outbreak.

“We had to close for a certain period of time, so I think it was like two or three months that we were closed for which was pretty scary obviously and like Jackie, she’s the owner, so she was, yeah, she was a little worried,” said Emily Barrel, a retail associate at Theodora boutique.

This event provided local businesses with an opportunity for sales.

“They help the business and give us an opportunity to sell some stuff,” said Emma Miller, a sales associate for Sassy Pants Children’s Boutique, about the event.

The sidewalk sale was an opportunity to bring entertainment to people and families who had been in lock down and hadn’t been out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing a safe environment and following local safety guidelines.

Attendees to the event were able to take advantage of huge sales, raffles and live music.

“I was looking forward to finding some good deals and getting away from home for a little, “ stated Kacey Garibaldi, an attendee.

Being that the event was outdoors and complied with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which made customers and attendees feel safer and more at ease.

“Most definitely feel safer being outside being able to look around and catch a good bargain versus going in the stores,” said Debbie Thomas, who attended the event.