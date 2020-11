Indigenous People’s Day, organized by Delta College Art Professor Mario Moreno, celebrated Native American cultural traditions. Traditional dances were performed by Val Shadowhawk. Linda Garcia Medina, a.k.a. Mama Yaqui, sang a Native American song.

Moreno said it’s important to have this celebration because the public should understand and be aware of the indigenous state.

“The dance is a story, the song is a story,” said Moreno. PHOTOS BY DOMINIQUE WILLIAMS