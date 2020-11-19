Colleges are accepting transfers and November enrollments for spring are available.

If students do not enroll for spring, they would have to wait for fall enrollment for next fall year. San Joaquin Delta College has a Transfer Center program that is designed to facilitate students transferring to a four-year college or university. Services, activities, and resources assist students to navigate through transfer admission and major preparation requirements, application timelines, transfer admission agreements, and college selection.

Delta College also offers admission application workshops that help students to complete the admission application to the university students’ plan to transfer. Students are in charge of setting up the workshops, it all depends on whether they’re interested in a CSU or UC.

Admission applications workshops will be held on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. RSVP is required for both. For more information, visit form.deltacollege.edu/transfercenter/view.php?id=71

The CSU system has extended their Fall 2021 application deadline to Dec. 4, while the UC system deadline is Nov. 30.

COVID-19 does not affect the requirements for transferring. The requirements will remain the same. To apply for a CSU, visit www2.calstate.edu/apply. UC applications are located at admission.universityofcalifornia.edu.

Students do not want to attend college or transfer to a university if they must continue to do online classes. Students want to have that face to face interaction. This type of decision all depends on the students and if they want to continue learning.

Kristina Ortiz, a Stockton resident, had just enrolled in Sacramento State during the fall to obtain her master’s degree. Although virtual learning is still being held, she will continue to further her education.

“They’re going to be online next semester too. It makes me more stressed but does not stop me from going to school,” Ortiz said.

Although virtual learning does not have the same experience as in-person learning with hands-on activities, there still continues to be interacting with teachers where they have one-on-one zoom calls, emails, and virtual group objects for more in-depth learning with online classes that are being offered at Delta.

Delta College’s spring semester is planned to be online, depending on the spread of COVID-19. On the Delta school website, it said that classes will remain mostly online for Spring Semester, according to Pearl Chu, a student programs specialist at the Career Transfer Center.

Fall classes will continue to be online until COVID-19 is less of a threat.

In September, it was announced by CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White that all 23 California State University campuses will default most of their classes to online instruction for the spring term, beginning January 2021. The university system will also enter another semester with a reduced population of students living on campus.

Chu says that she doesn’t see many changes when it comes to students planning to transfer.

“They are still applying to the UC and CSU [colleges],” Chu said.