For two years, California State University, Stanislaus has collaborated with Delta College to prepare transferring students for transition from Mustang to Warrior.

The Warriors on the Way (WOW) program, established in 2018, was developed based on a lack of resources and support for transferring students.

Stanislaus State, which is located in Turlock, has a satellite center near downtown Stockton. Since its inception in the 1970s, the 220,000-square foot facility has served local students with a Welcome Center, an enrollment office, faculty and staff offices, classrooms, computer and teaching labs, distance-learning classrooms, student lounges, study areas, Library Access Center, and plenty more services for currently enrolled Stanislaus State students.

The WOW program began because students from Delta College were already transferring there. WOW provides focused guidance for admission getting to Stan State’s Stockton Campus.

WOW program advisor Lidia Sanchez-Flores is available to help prospective students with guidance in the WOW program with one-on-one meetings, while Delta staff aid in collaborating with students to make Associate Degree for Transfer plans.

“The transfer process doesn’t begin when a student says,” Ok I’m ready to transfer”, it really begins the first semester of college,” said Flores.

Though students are able to still go to Turlock, or both campuses, a majority of students at Stockton’s campus live closer within the county. The University has all the resources that are similar to Turlock’s campus.

Flores is able to go over classes that can be taken at Delta, called lower-division classes.

Stockton’s Stanislaus State campus doesn’t have lower-division, but Turlock’s campus does. Flores also helps with ADT(Associate Degree for Transfer) plans, communicates about upcoming deadlines and discusses financial aid before transferring to Stan State.

The first step is to fill out the WOW interest form, this puts a potential student into Stanislaus’ system, and that’s how WOW advisors are able to reach out.

“I send out emails and communicate according to when students are transferring, if a student is transferring next Fall, then I’ll reach out this summer to ask if there’s anything he or she needs such as reviewing if students are ready for transfers or need to take other classes before transferring,” said Flores.

Flores is at Delta College four times a week and available virtually.

“I get more one-on-one with my students,” she said. “Being that bridge between the college and the university, working with staff and faculty, keeping them updated about new requirements or workshops and events happening.”

In Fall 2020, there were 55 students from Delta who have been accepted to Stanislaus State through the WOW who accepted admissions, graduated from Delta, paid enrollment deposit, went to student orientation, and registered.

For transferring Fall 2021 students, the program is closed, but to other students who are transferring after that, sign ups are still available.

STOCKTON CENTER OFFERINGS

Bachelor Of Arts

– Communication Studies

– Criminal Justice

– Law Enforcement Concentration

– Accelerated Criminal Justice Program

– History

– Liberal Studies

– Communication Studies Concentration

– Exceptional Children and Youth (Special Ed.) Concentration

– History Concentration

– Psychology

– Social Sciences

Bachelor Of Science

– Accelerated Second Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ASBSN)

– Business Administration

– Accounting Concentration

– General Business Concentration

– Management Concentration: Human Resources Track

– Marketing Concentration

– Health Science

– Integrated Programs:

– Liberal Studies, BA + Multiple Subject Credential (BILA option)

– Liberal Studies, BA + Education Specialist Credential