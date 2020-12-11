Holiday travel will remain impacted under new stay-at-home orders, even while young people are not seeing as high of cases as others when it comes to COVID-19.

Although children typically have less severe COVID-19 symptoms than adults, they’re not immune from the coronavirus and can become seriously ill.

Research studies at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are exploring the role of young people in transmitting the coronavirus, and it may be that different age groups are more or less likely to spread COVID-19.

Raymundo Cervantez, a former worker in yard work, had COVID a few months ago.

“I have three kids and I was the only one that contracted COVID, my kids are still young, and it could be that because they are healthier, they didn’t get COVID-19. I was laid off from my yard work and my wife has been the only one working. To this point, no one else in my family came out positive besides me,” said Cervantez.

It’s important to take steps to maintain distance between students and any family members who might have risk factors for getting COVID-19.

The State of California’s Department of Public Health and Human Services Agency suggests some advice for those non-essential traveling during the winter season.

Persons arriving in California from other states or countries should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival to prevent any spread of COVID is tested positive.

People should limit their interactions to their immediate household.

Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries.

Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to California.

Maintain social distance and clean hygiene to reduce spread.

California enacted regional stay-at-home orders on Dec. 3, with the San Joaquin Valley – of which San Joaquin County is at the furthest-most point – being locked down as of Dec. 7. Non-essential travel is not recommended without quarantine with the new order. The new regional orders come when an area’s Intensive Care Unit bed capacity falls under 15 percent, according to the order.

Individuals traveling for tourism purposes, such as sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events in the United States are all considered non-essential traveling.

Erely Smiley, a student at Delta College, said she has not gone out since she was pregnant to prevent infection.

“I stay home most of the time now and get my schoolwork done. Online classes have helped a lot through this pandemic,” she said.

The CDC issued recommendations for shorter quarantine periods, saying that those who lack symptoms can stop after 10 days or seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.

Quarantines shorter than 14 days carry low infection risks and will boost compliance, CDC officials said on a call with reporters. CDC also urged Americans to postpone holiday travel, citing the volume around Thanksgiving, and outlined new guidelines for reducing travel risks.