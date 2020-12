From Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, Lincoln Center will host a coat and sock drive.

Used or gently used coats and only unused socks are accepted for donations.

All donations go to the Gospel Rescue Center Mission. You can drop of any donations at these locations; American Hearing Aids, Artesian Natural Foods, Best Wishes, Flair Boutique, F&M Bank, Limitless Escape Games, Parkwoods Cleaners, Theadora Boutique, The UPS Store, Shine Cycle + Yoga + Barre and Village Barber Shop.