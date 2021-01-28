Former President Donald Trump made quite the spectacle of himself in his last months in office.

Not that it comes as a surprise. Trump made a fool of himself his entire presidency.

Known for his outlandish and inaccurate Tweets, Twitter finally permanently suspended Trump’s personal account on Jan. 8.

Some Twitter users rejoiced while others claimed the company was wrongly infringing on Trump’s First Amendment rights.

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution allows “freedom of speech” among it’s five central tenets, but the protections are from government interference. Twitter is not the government.

The same way that businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone, Twitter has every right to suspend and remove any person from using its platform.

In a blog posted by Twitter, the company claimed that Trump’s Tweets violated the company’s rules.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote.

Trump wasn’t formally accused of being behind the rioter’s attack on the Capitol building in Washington D.C., but the former president’s last Tweets do not cast doubt that he encouraged it.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” Trump Tweeted.

Trump also Tweeted that he would not be attending the inauguration on Jan. 20. True to his word, Trump landed in West Palm Beach, Florida as President Joe Biden was getting ready to be sworn in.

Twitter wrote that the specific Tweet could be considered encouragement for those considering violent acts that the inauguration would be a “safe” place to do since he will not be there.

Twitter also said that Trump’s use of the term “American Patriots” is being interpreted as support for the Capitol rioters.

Aside from Trump’s embarrassing and dangerous Twitter account, the former president made the election of 2020 as difficult and as expensive as possible.

Demanding recounts in multiple states and even filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia in hopes that he’d later be able to contest the votes in these states, Trump only succeeded in forcing himself to hear that he lost the election more times than other presidential candidates have had to hear it.

Trump’s actions made him look like a toddler having a tantrum at the expense of the American people.

Accepting his loss to Biden has been as difficult for Trump as elementary students trying to figure out whether paper beats rock in roshambo.

There’s only one thing to say to a president who’s been impeached by Congress twice in one term: Trump, you’re fired!