Now President Joe Biden, then a junior senator, visited Delta College in 1978 to speak to students and staff. Nearly 44 years later, Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Delta College’s student newspaper was then known as The Impact and included the article from March 1978 and the image featuring an “unidentified hungry student” in May 1978. ARCHIVE IMAGES FROM THE IMPACT

