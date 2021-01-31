The Dreamers Success Center at Delta College is hosting its annual DREAM Conference virtually for 2021. The event provides opportunities and resources available for undocumented high school students, parents, educators and their allies.

The two- day virtual conference runs Friday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can engage with fellow students through art activities, workshops, giveaways, presentations, and a chance to interact and ask questions for the Yo Soy and Survive Strive Thrive panel. For registration and more information, visit www.deltacollege.edu/event/2021-dream-virtual-conference.