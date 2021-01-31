San Joaquin Delta College’s L.H. Horton Jr. Art Gallery is currently hosting “Shadows from the Past: Sansei Artists & the American Concentration Camps.” Events related to the exhibition run through Feb. 18.

“The exhibition presents work from eight nationally recognized Sansei artists whose work reflects their mutual Japanese American history and the racial injustice of their families’ incarceration during WWII in the American Concentration Camps,” said San Joaquin Delta College on Facebook.

An artist talk and photo transfer demonstration will run on Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. A panel discussion on American Concentration Campus runs Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Both events will be hosted on Zoom.

The gallery offers six exhibitions annually to the public for free, according to the Horton Gallery’s page on the Delta College website.

“The gallery presents contemporary art exhibitions and inter-related lectures and workshops to support Student Learning Outcomes in the visual arts curriculum [and] build knowledge in the aesthetic, technical, cultural and historical context of the visual arts,” according to the website.

For information about the exhibition, including Zoom links, visit www.deltacollege.edu/student-life/delta-center-arts/lh-horton-jr-gallery.