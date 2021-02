Delta College began vaccinating its staff on Feb. 23. The college opened up a vaccine clinic in Blanchard Gymnasium to employees 50 years of age or older.

In an Instagram Live session the same day President/Superintendent Dr. Omid Pourzanjani said the intent is to vaccinate all staff members in the coming weeks.

San Joaquin County began included “educators” as part of the Phase 1B rollout of vaccines on Monday, Feb. 22.