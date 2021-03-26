Friday.
Forward looking.
Spring Break On the horizon.
Tomorrow?
A drive North.
Laughter, Prosecco, and too much food
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Friday.
A colleague’s eyes,
Near tears.
Monday?
Forward concerning.
A sudden transition
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Friday.
A drive North,
Canceled.
Saturday.
Forward concerning.
500
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Saturday.
8 am,
Phone call.
Today?
Still Saturday.
Ambulance
On the horizon.
Saturday.
Twice as concerning.
Two too many transitions
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Saturday.
Canvas questions.
At the hospital,
Waiting.
Sunday.
Quite blurring.
No recall,
That’s memory.
Tomorrow?
Forward concerning.
500
On the horizon.
Monday.
Tuesday.
Packed.
A normal feeling.
Small room swallows
The horizon.
Tomorrow?
A message.
Lockdown
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Tuesday.
Lunch,
Out.
End of dining
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Tuesday.
Empty shelves
On the horizon.
Wednesday.
Starts normal.
Ends,
Thrice as concerning.
Thursday.
Not normal.
Empty shelves
Fill the horizon.
Today?
Still Thursday.
500 nearer
The horizon.
Friday.
Backward looking.
Normal quickly waning
From the horizon.
Tomorrow?
Hope is losing.
Sloping curves
On the horizon.
Today?
Still Friday.
500 nearing
The horizon.
Tomorrow?
Days later.
Normal will be gone.