Friday.

Forward looking.

Spring Break On the horizon.

Tomorrow?

A drive North.

Laughter, Prosecco, and too much food

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Friday.

A colleague’s eyes,

Near tears.

Monday?

Forward concerning.

A sudden transition

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Friday.

A drive North,

Canceled.

Saturday.

Forward concerning.

500

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Saturday.

8 am,

Phone call.

Today?

Still Saturday.

Ambulance

On the horizon.

Saturday.

Twice as concerning.

Two too many transitions

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Saturday.

Canvas questions.

At the hospital,

Waiting.

Sunday.

Quite blurring.

No recall,

That’s memory.

Tomorrow?

Forward concerning.

500

On the horizon.

Monday.

Tuesday.

Packed.

A normal feeling.

Small room swallows

The horizon.

Tomorrow?

A message.

Lockdown

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Tuesday.

Lunch,

Out.

End of dining

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Tuesday.

Empty shelves

On the horizon.

Wednesday.

Starts normal.

Ends,

Thrice as concerning.

Thursday.

Not normal.

Empty shelves

Fill the horizon.

Today?

Still Thursday.

500 nearer

The horizon.

Friday.

Backward looking.

Normal quickly waning

From the horizon.

Tomorrow?

Hope is losing.

Sloping curves

On the horizon.

Today?

Still Friday.

500 nearing

The horizon.

Tomorrow?

Days later.

Normal will be gone.