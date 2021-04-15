From chains like Starbucks to local mom and pop shops, many people go to coffee shops not only for coffee and other drinks, but to enjoy and relax before the daily struggles commence.

However, with COVID-19 requiring masks and limiting indoor eating, many shops had to rapidly change store structure and work with Centers for Disease Control guidelines to stay in business.

Stores that were drive-thru dominant haven’t been hit as hard during the pandemic.

At the location in Galt, Tyler Trunnell, a manager at the store, stated “they were semi-hit in sales when the pandemic first started. We had to start wearing masks, had to adhere to the procedures to stay in operation and that most of the franchise had to close the grave shifts due to COVID as many people weren’t coming to the stores at night anymore.”

Stores like The Coffee Shop Bakery, located at 239 Fourth St. in Galt and Inspire Coffee 8 W. Pine Street in Lodi had to change approach as there is no drive-thru connected to either business.

Both of the stores owners had said that not having a drive-thru had them look at how to navigate their business and sell their products differently.

Sawn Farmer, the owner and co-creator of The Coffee Shop Bakery said that “curbside and takeout aren’t as convenient as drive-thru options” as he experienced with trying new ways to sell his products to his consumers.

Nicholas Coffman, one of the owners and co-creators of Inspire Coffee, said the business experienced a similar pivot.

“We are selling our coffee and other items online at inspirelodi.com as well as having call in orders and grab and go,”said Coffman.

Each of the three stores saw a drop in sales, but a loyal consumer base has kept the businesses afloat and able to keep serving.

Avid coffee and tea lover Kate Martin said she preferred smaller coffee shops than larger chains. Martin’s rationale is one of the reasons why these shops see continued support.

“Smaller coffee shops are more intimate and allow for more/better interactions with one or a couple individuals, especially employees and owners. Plus, they tend to be quieter, which is usually ideal for the reasons people go to sit down at coffee shops,” said Martin.