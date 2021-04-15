Coronavirus has ruined so many chances for us to get into a relationship with someone we found an interest in, by keeping us inside, limiting in-person interaction, makes it hard to trust new people – but here’s a small guide on how to date during a pandemic.

First and foremost you have to make sure the person you want to be with won’t get on your nerves after five minutes, because realistically how will that play out in the end when you’re quarantined with them?

Secondly, it’s always best to meet them over the phone, so that both participating parties can build a connection via Facetime, Skype, Zoom, and other social media apps at a safe and healthy distance.

“I met my significant other through Tinder, and we didn’t fully start hanging out until a month later, until I genuinely knew he wasn’t going to waste my time,” said Fatima Vela.

Finding someone nowadays probably seems like a task to do, but if you’re looking for a serious relationship here’s a tip to efficiently use your time wisely,

“Be clear and always have a deep understanding for what you’re looking for. Although the intended purpose is to date, other people are online looking for short casual meetings which can be unsafe and unsanitary,” said student Matthew Maduli.

When meeting up with another individual in a public setting please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by wearing a mask, keeping space in between you and sanitizing.

Although it may seem impossible please refrain from kissing until further notice. Keep those masks on as you’re working to get to know each other.

In the case you do meet someone in person, always take precautionary checks to ensure you’re not meeting up with a predator or catfish.

Do meet in a crowded area. Meeting in a crowded area can increase your chances of ensuring your safety and comfortability when meeting with a stranger. Do share your location with a trusted friend or family member.It is always best to share your location, so others can be aware of your whereabouts when you are out with a stranger. Don’t give out personal information online. Not sharing your personal information online ensures you your privacy and protection from any future fraudulent activity. Do be aware of your surrounding area. Being aware of your surroundings enures your protection from any suspicious activity that could be happening around you.

If at any point you feel unsafe with the person you’re meeting, trust your gut feeling to leave the situation as soon as possible.

Stay safe and stay healthy during these times.