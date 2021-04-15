Imagine learning about the prejudice acts done towards your ancestors, just to have it repeated in modern day.

Black History Month takes place each year in the month of February, because of two important leaders who were very beneficial to the black community; Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass whose birthday lies together within a single week.

Originally Black History Month was seven days long and reffered to as Negro History Week to acknowledge the leaders birthdays and all the achievements that came to be.

As of the early 1940s communities have transformed Negro History Week into Black History Month.

Black History Month is celebrated to honor Lincoln and Douglass and all the achievements that the black community has accomplished since the emancipation proclamation was passed.

But as time has passed, it feels as if the efforts of abolitionists and the Black Lives Matter protests have not done anything at all.

As of 2013 the black community are still fighting prevalent ongoing battles against police brutality, systematic racism, and racism within different communities.

As a black woman, learning about the history of my people and what they had to go through in order for us to have better living situations makes me proud to be who I am, and happy to have a month dedicated towards all the struggles.

The month of February means a lot to the black community because it isn’t just another month. February is the month that “we get to celebrate being black, like for real it’s an accomplishment,” said student Noah Walden.

In spite of the agonizing events leading to protests for human rights against police brutality, white supremacy groups, trump rallies, and cyber threats highlighting the ending of black lives in 2020, it brought everyone in the community together to watch out for each other.

“Seeing unity in the black community, which is something you don’t see as often made me excited for the new generation. It made me hopeful for change and that hopefully we will be heard,” said Yanise Harris.

According to The Rocky Mountain Collegian newspaper 2020 timeline events such as the death of George Floyd, The Minneapolis protests and the petition demanding justice for Elijah Mcclain,has led many young activists to change their outlook on things.

“Black History Month is important because, without the foundations our ancestors set for us, we wouldn’t be where we are today, [we] have the power to cause such positive change in our country and our culture in society,” said Daniel Harris, a BLM protestor.

Seeing how far along our ancestors have come, has brought inspiration to all new fashion stylists, activists, content creators, makeup artists, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The new generation has taken off creating clothing, makeup, and new music that we enjoy everyday leaving us with the sole fact that February isn’t just another month to fly past without acknowledging in depth.

As of this February clothing departments such as Forever 21 located in the Weberstown mall and the local Stockton Targets have a section showcasing clothing, art, and makeup created by black men and women in the scene.

Overall it’s great seeing change being done in the community, and seeing more people embrace being black. The love and support the community have for each other has brought a new level of pride back into the hearts of many.