One of the newest blockbuster films of 2021, “Godzilla vs. Kong” was released on March 31 on HBO Max and in select theaters. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater release is limited, much like everything else movie releases have had to be adjusted.

The sci-fi action film makes for a good movie and somewhat of an easy watch for a typical movie night.

The origin of the rivalry between Godzilla and Kong was not fully explained. Although it was referenced multiple times and simply described as an ancient rivalry. At times it is attributed to there only being able to be one alpha.



After the opening scene there are fast cuts of clips and images that are meant to sum up the backgrounds of Godzilla and Kong. One big takeaway is that they have eliminated every other beast leaving the two of them, but there isn’t enough there that fully addresses their rivalry.

Some confusion is added by the two different storylines that collide at different points in the film.

On one side, there is the story of Godzilla, in which half of the characters are trying to discover the reason behind Godzilla’s recent attack on the technology and intelligence company Apex as they believe something had provoked him.

On the other side, we have Team Kong. Their main objective is to find Hollow Earth, an ecosystem close to the center of the planet, without being detected by Godzilla as they believe Hollow Earth could be the home of the beasts. This would be a good home for Kong as the isolation dome from the opening scene that was meant to keep Kong safe from Godzilla coming after him would not hold him for much longer.

The film also lacks character development; all the audience knows is the limited background given by the characters as well as the assumptions the viewer can make along the way. This makes it clear that the limited information we know about the characters is due to their dialogue being focused on Godzilla and Kong.

The film is nothing out of this world, but it does not disappoint. The battles between Godzilla and Kong are really well done and some of the best parts of the film. The confrontations between the two are action-packed and everything action movie lovers would want. The audience is taken around large cities such as Hong Kong to witness the destruction left behind by the two’s confrontations.

The CGI work was another highlight as they were able to beautifully bring Godzilla and Kong to life as well as a majestic vision of Hollow Earth as an ancient home for the beasts and as a majestic, nature-filled world.

One stand-out scene is the opening, which is a stark contrast to most of the film except for the final scene making it a full circle moment. Scenically beautiful and full of a sense of peace and home, the opening scene evokes something that is not felt until the finale, because the film is constantly moving.

All the actors do a tremendous job, but the absolute breakthrough star of the film is Kaylee Hottle, who plays Jia, an orphaned child who is deaf. Hottle, who is also deaf, is fantastic in her film debut.

Hottle is one of the best things in the film through her character’s connection with Kong. She creates an emotional arc and connection not only with Kong but with the audience throughout the film.

The film’s resolution leaves viewers content because the film essentially settles the argument of Godzilla vs. Kong while leaving both beasts with a positive resolution. Through revealing enemies in common both beasts were able to see they had more in common than they thought. Action lovers will be left more than satisfied with multiple epic battles between the two beasts.