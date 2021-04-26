Senior year of high school is one of the most memorable year of a person’s life. It’s full of events and recognition for working hard the previous 12 years. It can be one of the best years of a person’s life.

For the class of 2020, the COVID-19 virus stripped away the final months of the big year as schools shut down in the middle of March 2020.

Then seniors were forced to stay home and switch to distance learning.

“In the beginning of the lockdown, I was extremely depressed and was not motivated to do any of my schoolwork,” stated Genevie Smith, who is now a freshman at Delta College. “I would stay home and watch Netflix all day because I felt there was no point in doing anything else which is rare of me. I was involved in sports and always active. ” She continued.

During the lockdown, activities were minimal. There was nothing to do for Smith other than go to the park with a few friends.

“My family was extremely terrified of the virus in the beginning of the pandemic. I did not care; I just wanted to go out and make memories, but I was not allowed to. So, I would stay home with all my stuffed animals,” Smith said. “My friends and their parents did not care. While I was sitting at home, bored, I would constantly see them post on their social media out and about with each other. The most they would let me do is go on a run at the park, but no one was there, and all the equipment was closed off by caution tape. In that time, I felt as if I am wasting time staying home when I am in my prime ages.”

Smith was not the only one who felt this way. Seniors around the world missed out on the end of their senior year, and most importantly, graduation.

“I looked forward to graduation for 12 years, and suddenly the reality of walking the stage was taken away from my classmates and me. We did not work hard for years to pick up a diploma in a drive-thru at the school. I wanted my real graduation,” said Smith.