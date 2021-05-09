While vaccine roll-outs continue into the summer months, new strains of COVID-19 are popping up worldwide, posing an ongoing challenge.

San Joaquin County had 71,735 cases of COVID-19 as of April 21, with 96.4 percent of those cases now “recovered,” according to the San Joaquin County COVID-19 data dashboard at sjcphs.org

“California has made incredible progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, masking, and getting vaccines out quickly to Californians in every corner of the state, including in those communities hardest hit by this pandemic,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in an April 6 news release from the state. “In order to take the next step, we must continue to do our part to keep this momentum moving in the right direction, and that means continuing to wear a mask and ensuring everyone who is eligible gets the vaccine.”

As of April 15, all Californians aged 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also said that California could remove restrictions on June 15 if vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians who wish to be vaccinated; and if hospitalization rates are stable and low.

This news means that the economy and other businesses might be able to open up for the summer. However, new strains of the COVID-19 virus are now popping up around the country, putting potential openings in jeopardy.

Variants have been found as close as San Francisco.

“We have detected variants of concern in the San Francisco Bay Area, some of which have been reported to spread more easily and quickly from person to person,” the San Francisco Public Health Division reports on its COVID-19 website. “We don’t yet know exactly how these variants will impact vaccine effectiveness, although we are reassured by clinical trial and real world data that they will still work as intended.”

As people are questioning what is in the vaccine and how safe it is, precautions have been put in place.

“To ensure the COVID-19 vaccine meets safety requirements, California formed a Scientific Safety Review Work Group comprised of nationally recognized immunization, public health, academic and other subject matter experts. The work group is staying abreast of vaccine candidate(s) trials, evidence of safety and efficacy, and other information to independently provide recommendations to California leadership and vaccine planning efforts as well as ensure public confidence in vaccine safety, efficacy, and implementation efforts,” according to the state Department of Health.

The Johnson & Johnson single shot has been “paused” by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control pending review related to blood clotting risk. It was the third vaccine given emergency approval by the FDA.

“Of more than 6.8 million doses administered nationally, there have been six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot with symptoms occurring 6 to 13 days after vaccination,” the state department of health reported.

The CDPH said that “if you have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, contact your healthcare provider, or seek medical care.”