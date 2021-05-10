The past year was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cancelled practices, inability to use on campus equipment and no competition.

With a short season in store for the Mustangs, what does this mean now for student-athletes that are transferring?

Alexis Pagala is a thrower for San Joaquin Delta College’s track and field team. Pagala is one of the transferring athletes that had to deal with a stressful year, due to the abrupt stop in all activities.

Pagala was able to continue training in 2020 until now, talking to coaches in Southern California and receiving offers for her to come throw for their team. As a result of all her hard work she accepted the offer to throw at UC Long Beach.

On May 8 Hartnell college will be holding a scrimmage for the Mustangs to participate in, followed by another scrimmage on May 14 at Santa Rosa College.

Pagala said the upcoming scrimmages, “can only help every athlete find the schools they want to go to, because now we have that opportunity to show off our skills within each event we partake in,” she said.

Pagala is “working on making marks, and training for the competitions,” because of the high expectations she set for herself.

Having time off from a full season is tough, because of the new personal records that athletes have yet to make for college coaches to see.