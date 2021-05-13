The COVID-19 pandemic took the everyday life of Midge Robinson and turned it upside down. Instead of succumbing to the massive changes, Robinson took an introspective approach to life and persevered.

A healthy 83 years young, Robinson relied on several survival techniques learned throughout life. At her advanced age catching COVID-19 would be a life-threatening diagnosis. Staying vigilant in her social distancing practices and adherence to the mask mandate confined her to the residence she shares with her husband. It didn’t bring an end to life, but it did have consequences.

“Emotionally, I’ve been up and down, and had quite a few different emotional responses to the COVID situation,” said Robinson.

Centered by a sound spiritual approach, Robinson read many books, learning lessons from history and adapting to the new normal of everyday life. Usage of social media became her way of staying in contact with the outside world and helped overcome a low-grade depression.

“With the many deaths that we had there was no way to go through the social grieving,” explained Robinson. “That was lifted for me when there was a national recognition of the number of people that who had died. It wasn’t crippling, but it was just there.”

Wifi and internet access has allowed Robinson to have Zoom parties and family gatherings. March of 2020 was the last time she attended a family gathering. Aside from her husband, she hasn’t had direct contact with family for over a year. Not her children, her grandchildren, nor great-grandchildren. Not being able to feel the warmth and electrifying stimulation of embracing of loved ones is hardest.

“This year, I did because I had my own vaccinations, I was able to accompany a relative to get their shot,” Robinson said. “And just being in that close proximity was such a different experience it was a very emotional experience.”

Hope returned to Robinson in the form of being vaccinated from the virus. Not only did she get vaccinated, the adults in her family got vaccinated as well. Soon she will be able to reunite with her family. While she can’t go back to the way things were, they can all move forward together and as a whole family.