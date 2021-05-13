COVID-19 became a source of stress in many lives. People felt the constant anxiety and fear of not knowing whether they would get the virus every time they made a trip to the store or went to work.

However, this wasn’t the case for Sandy Brown, a resident at the Camlu Assisted Living facility in Stockton. Despite her advanced age and higher risk of getting coronavirus, Brown was not fearful.

“I wasn’t concerned, I’ve had the flu, I’ve had everything else you just got to work your way through, I had no fear of it,“ said Sandy Brown.

Even after testing positive for COVID-19, Brown continued to face her situation with courage, positivity, and tried to make the best out of what she was going through.

She said that throughout her quarantine she tried to stay busy doing activities like crafts, reading books, and sleeping in some of the days.

Although the majority of people may have a different outlook and are fearful of COVID, and may not necessarily agree with Brown there’s one thing she has in common with everyone.

Just like the rest of us Brown was impacted by COVID, for her the hardest part about COVID meant not being able to see or spend time with her daughters.

“I missed seeing my daughters it was the hardest thing for me, I was so used seeing them, it really affected me,” said Brown.

This resulted in disagreements that soon Brown realized were precautionary steps management had taken to ensure her safety.

“I had my little disagreements with the management because I was so used to seeing my daughters every weekend, I have to be around them, I just really do,” said Brown.

This was something other families experienced during the pandemic: the agony of not being able to see the ones we love face to face.

Out of precaution for the safety of their residents Camlu Assisted Living stopped allowing for family members and friends to visit the residents early in the pandemic.

It wasn’t until about a month ago the location began allowing family to come visit as long as safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing were followed.

Brown said she went over a year without seeing her daughters and that it was one of the hardest things she had to do as her and her daughters are very close and used to seeing each-other often.

“She was just as happy as a little lark,” said Brown as she recalled her youngest daughter’s reaction after seeing her face to face after a year.

Brown says she is very appreciative of Alma Whitted the Camlu administrator along with the staff who tried their best at keeping everyone at Camlu safe.

Despite the efforts, some residents like Brown tested positive for COVID-19, but Brown said that they were well taken care of by the staff.

“They did a very good job, they would come in with a mask and gown to check on me everyday I could call and they’ve got the speaker, but they did a really good job, we didn’t like it but it worked we have to be glad that the did what they did,” said Brown.

Apart from not being able to spend time with her family, Brown missed her freedom of being able to go out for a walk whenever she desired.

Similar to many people, Brown has her doubts about getting the vaccine after the recent news of the callback on the Johnson &Johnson vaccine.

“I’ve had all the shots I’m supposed to have. I just don’t want that one, I am still uncomfortable about it because I was going to get the Johnson & Johnson and then it got pulled and I was like okay that just made me sure,” said Brown.

In spite of her concern about the vaccine, like many of us Brown anxiously awaits for when things can go back to normal and she can roam freely without having to wear a mask.